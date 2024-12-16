Support urged for Bloody Sunday Trust Christmas fundraising for Palestine Medical Relief Society
The Martin McGuinness Cumann Derry has urged members of the public to call into the Museum of Free Derry to purchase a range of Christmas presents that will contribute to the appeal.
Councillor Aisling Hutton said: “This is a great initiative and I would encourage people in the city to call into the Museum of Free Derry to purchase the special Christmas cards, beanie hats, Palestine cola and a new range of commemorative badges.
“We are rightly horrified at the ongoing scenes in Gaza and the West Bank, as Israel’s genocidal aggression continues.
“Whilst it’s easy to feel powerless watching the horror unfold, it’s important to remember that acts of solidarity work. Pressure moves the powerful, and people in Palestine see our support.
“It’s important that we continue to demonstrate our solidarity with Palestine in whatever way we can in the times ahead.”
