Three people rescued after boat sinks off Glengad in Donegal

Three people were rescued on Wednesday morning after a fishing boat sank just off Glengad in Inishowen.

At 08.07 am on July 23, the crew from Lough Swilly RNLI was tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist a fishing boat sinking just off Glengad, with three persons on board. The all-weather lifeboat was quickly launched, and the crew made their way to the vessel in distress.

A spokesperson for Lough Swilly RNLI said: “The boat sank, and the three casualties were recovered from a life raft by a nearby fishing boat. They were transferred to the Greencastle Coast Guard Delta and brought to Bunagee Pier, where they were assessed by an ambulance crew on scene. The all-weather lifeboat was stood down and returned to Buncrana to refuel and prepare for its next service.”

The rescue was the second call out in 14 hours for the crew, who were also tasked by Malin Head Coastguard on Tuesday evening, July 22 at 6.16pm to help locate a missing kayaker in the Kinnagoe Bay area. The all-weather lifeboat was returning from Killybegs and was quickly diverted to the kayaker’s last known location.

Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat. (File Picture).

At 6.40pm, Malin Head Coast Guard updated the crew that the casualty had made contact and the lifeboat was stood down. The crew continued their journey to Buncrana Pier, refuelled, and made ready for service.

If you're in difficulty on or near the water—or if you see someone in trouble—dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.