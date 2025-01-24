Trees felled on Crescent Link in Derry partially blocking road near Caw roundabout

By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:32 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 13:24 BST
A number of trees have been felled by Storm Éowyn at the Crescent Link close to the Caw Roundabout junction.

The road is partially blocked to traffic travelling north west in the direction of the Foyle Bridge, which has been closed due to the high winds.

The Department for Infrastructure has warned that due to the ferocity of the storm on Friday it has had to suspend its emergency response until past the peak wind period. The status red warning for wind remains in place until 2pm.

