Two arrested over serious assault in which man left with neck injuries outside Brandywell stadium during Derry v Drogheda football match
Speaking on Thursday, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson urged anyone who was in the area and who has footage and / or information about the attack to get in touch.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two males were arrested in the city earlier today, April 17, both on suspicion of offences, including grievous bodily harm, and both remain in custody at this time.
"As enquiries continue, police appeal for witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward.”
Sergeant Walsh from the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This was a serious assault on a man that took place adjacent to turnstile I/J at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium just before 9.20pm.
"The victim sustained a number of injuries including a broken arm and neck injuries.
"The area would have been busy at the time this occurred, as the Derry City v Drogheda United game was being played. If you were in the area, and witnessed what occurred, or if you have footage which may assist us, we'd ask that you get in contact with us. Our appeal extends to motorists and taxi drivers who were travelling in the area at the time."
The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 1649 of 11/04/25 or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Reports can also be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org