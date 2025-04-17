Two arrested over serious assault in which man left with neck injuries outside Brandywell stadium during Derry v Drogheda football match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Derry investigating a serious assault reported to have occurred in the city during a football match at the weekend have made two arrests.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Thursday, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson urged anyone who was in the area and who has footage and / or information about the attack to get in touch.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two males were arrested in the city earlier today, April 17, both on suspicion of offences, including grievous bodily harm, and both remain in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As enquiries continue, police appeal for witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward.”

PSNI.

Sergeant Walsh from the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This was a serious assault on a man that took place adjacent to turnstile I/J at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium just before 9.20pm.

"The victim sustained a number of injuries including a broken arm and neck injuries.

"The area would have been busy at the time this occurred, as the Derry City v Drogheda United game was being played. If you were in the area, and witnessed what occurred, or if you have footage which may assist us, we'd ask that you get in contact with us. Our appeal extends to motorists and taxi drivers who were travelling in the area at the time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 1649 of 11/04/25 or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Reports can also be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org