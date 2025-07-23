Two people dead and two injured in Maguiresbridge shooting incident, PSNI confirm
A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed: “Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.
"We can confirm two people have died, and two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries."
Police said on Wednesday morning that there was “ no ongoing risk to the public” following the incident near Enniskillen.
"A further update will follow in due course,” the spokesperson said.
Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen has expressed her deep shock following the reports that two people have died in the shooting.
"Firstly my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time," said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP.
"I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation.
"Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations.