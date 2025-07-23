Two people dead and two injured in Maguiresbridge shooting incident, PSNI confirm

Two people have died and two more have been injured in a shooting incident in Fermanagh.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed: “Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

"We can confirm two people have died, and two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said on Wednesday morning that there was “ no ongoing risk to the public” following the incident near Enniskillen.

PSNI.

"A further update will follow in due course,” the spokesperson said.

Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen has expressed her deep shock following the reports that two people have died in the shooting.

"Firstly my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time," said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation.

"Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations.

"I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident."