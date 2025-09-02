Two people taken to hospital after collision between Garda vehicle and car in Burnfoot

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision between a Garda vehicle and a car in Burnfoot at the weekend.

A Garda spokesperson told the Journal: “Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a Garda vehicle and a car which occurred on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at approximately 5:40pm at Burnfoot, Co. Donegal. “Two drivers from the vehicles, a Garda member and a woman aged in her 20s, were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"Investigations are ongoing.”