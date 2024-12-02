Weekend assault in Derry city centre: Man (47) released on police bail pending further enquiries

A man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following an assault in Derry city centre at the weekend has been released on police bail to “allow for further enquiries to be carried out”.

The 47-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following an assault in the Sackville Street.

A PSNI spokesperson said police received a report of an assault in the area shortly before midnight on Saturday.

"It was reported that after a verbal altercation, the victim was struck by another man and fell to the ground,” the police spokesperson said.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and took the injured man to hospital for treatment.

"A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm."

The man arrested was taken into custody but was later released, police confirmed on Monday.

Issuing a public appeal, the PSNI spokesperson continued: "Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1965 30/11/24.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

In an update issued on Monday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following an assault in the Sackville Street area of Derry/Londonderry on Saturday November 30 has been released on police bail to allow for further enquires to be carried out.”