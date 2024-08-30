Woman in her 80s killed after being struck by lorry in St Johnston
Shortly after 2pm on Friday Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a woman in her 80s was struck by a lorry on Church Street in the village.
She was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.
The Coroner has been notified, and her body will be taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.
The lorry driver was uninjured.
The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.
The Health and Safety Authority has also been notified.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.
Any road users who have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the vicinity of St. Johnston at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available.
Contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111, or any Garda station.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.