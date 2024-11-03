Detectives from Public Protection Branch are investigating a serious sexually motivated attack in Drumahoe on Friday night, November 1.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a woman in her 20s was walking in Drumahoe Park at around 10pm when a man approached her from behind.

"The man punched the woman to the side of the head, pulled her into nearby trees and pushed her to the ground at knifepoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The woman struggled with her attacker, managing to strike him in the face a number of times with her torch before she was able to break free and run for help.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

“Police immediately responded to the area and searched for the attacker, who had fled the scene,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Detectives investigating this attack are appealing to anyone who was in the park last night and who saw anything that could assist the investigation to please get in touch.

Detective Inspector Ross Olphert said: “Understandably the victim has been left traumatised and extremely distressed by this ordeal. Our specialist officers are continuing to support her today and a full investigation is underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Attacks like this are an attack on all of us. Women should be free to go about their lives free from any threat.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said people were extremely concerned following a number of attacks.

"I am asking anyone who can assist our investigation and help us identify this perpetrator to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference 1928 01/11/24.”

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said people across Derry are growing increasingly concerned following a number of separate recent sexually motivated attacks across the city.

Speaking after the incident in the Drumahoe area on Friday night, Ms McLaughlin said: “We have a number of victims who have been through the worst experience imaginable and police have had to increase their patrols to reassure people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nobody should be subjected to this kind of attack, it ruins lives and my heart goes out to anyone impacted by these incidents. Violence like this is all too common place in our society and we have a long way to go before women and girls can feel safe just living their lives.

“I would urge anyone with any information about these attacks to come forward to police. We need to send a serious message about the consequences for engaging in this kind of sickening behaviour.”