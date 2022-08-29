Emergency services at incident at Enagh Lough outside Derry city
Emergency services are in attendance at an incident near Strathfoyle this evening.
Police confirmed they are currently dealing with “an incident” in the Temple Road area but further details have not yet been released.
However the PSNI has asked members of the public to avoid the area at this time.
Details of the incident remain scarce thought it’s understood the air ambulance was tasked.
Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan posted on Facebook: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragedy that occurred at Enagh Lough this evening.
Hug your children tight tonight.”
St Eugene’s Cathedral commented: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragedy that occurred at Enagh Lough this evening.
Please keep those affected by the tragedy in your prayers tonight.”