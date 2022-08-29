Emergency services at incident at Enagh Lough outside Derry city

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed they are currently dealing with “an incident” in the Temple Road area but further details have not yet been released.

However the PSNI has asked members of the public to avoid the area at this time.

Details of the incident remain scarce thought it’s understood the air ambulance was tasked.

Northern Ireland's Air Ambulance was at the scene

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan posted on Facebook: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragedy that occurred at Enagh Lough this evening.

Hug your children tight tonight.”

St Eugene’s Cathedral commented: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragedy that occurred at Enagh Lough this evening.