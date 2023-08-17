Emergency services at scene of two-vehicle road accident on the Northland Road
Road users are being urged to avoid the Northland Road after a two-vehicle road accident during the morning rush hour.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and other emergency services are currently at the scene of the two-vehicle road traffic collision on the busy thoroughfare in Derry.
Road users are being advised to seek alternative routes for their journeys this morning with local diversions currently in place in the area.
The accident occurred between Clarendon Street and Academy Road.