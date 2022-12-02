Derry & Strabane Council commissioned the risk assessment and it is envisaged that any recommendations from the subsequent report will be deployed before summer 2023.

Following the tragic drowning of Derry teenagers Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian in August at Enagh Lough, a multi-agency partnership was formed at the request of the Mayor, councillor Sandra Duffy.

Meetings were held in October and in November so that partners could collectively consider site ownership, any relevant site specific safety measures required and actions to help prevent further tragedies.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.

Partners have put together a range of funding proposals to support not only the risk assessment but also the implementation of any mitigation measures which are recommended by ROSPA.

The Mayor will contribute £500, with the remaining £2,530 being funded from the community planning budget.

Currently £6,000 has been put together by the range of partners for the implementation of any mitigation measures recommended by ROSPA.

Welcoming a report at a recent committee meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Paul Fleming said: “I would like to acknowledge all of the partners who have come together very quickly and initiated ROSPA to do a site specific visit and hopefully the outworkings of it will ensure greater safety.

Enagh Lough

“Nothing can ever take away from the loss of the two families but it is incumbent on us to do what we can in the future to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

SDLP councillor Declan Norris said: “I would like to take this opportunity to remember the sad and tragic loss of the two young men at Enagh Lough in August.

“Growing up in Strathfoyle I spent every day I was off at Enagh Lough. I swam in it, I fished in it and I canoed in it so I know that it hasn’t changed much.

“There are a lot of dangers there and as a party we are in total support of the commission of the ROSPA consultation to undertake the risk assessments. It’s needed and as soon as we can get it all done and get the signs up to show people of the dangers the better.”

