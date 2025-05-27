100% Redress Party supports Councillor McBrearty's call for public inquiry into defective concrete crisis

By The Newsroom
Published 27th May 2025, 10:33 BST

Donegal TD Charles Ward and the 100% Redress Party has stated their support for Donegal County Councillor Frank McBrearty’s call for a public inquiry into the Defective Concrete Crisis.

On Monday, Councillor Frank McBrearty issued a strong call for a full public inquiry into the defective concrete crisis, highlighting the need for transparency, accountability, and justice for impacted homeowners.

The motion was seconded in the chamber by Councillor Thomas Sean Devine from the 100% Redress Party and received the full backing of the entire 100% Redress Party.

Councillor McBrearty stated: “Donegal County Council and its elected members have sadly let down the people of Donegal, especially when they have endorsed the 90/10 and enhanced grant schemes to date.

A house impacted by defective concrete blocks.
A house impacted by defective concrete blocks.

"In June 2021, the people of Donegal marched to Dublin in protest to the Government's failures in this scandal. On that day, Sinn Fein put a motion before the Dail, which was amended at the request of Aontú to include the establishment of a Public Inquiry.

“This motion was passed, so what has happened to that motion since?

Councillor Devine added that: “The 100% Redress Party stands united behind this call. Homeowners deserve nothing less than the full truth and proper accountability.”

To date, the Government have not established this much needed Public Inquiry and they must be asked why this process is not underway, especially after the motion was passed.

“This collective call reflects growing public demand for transparency and an end to the ongoing hardship faced by tens of thousands of impacted families.”

"Our community deserves a public inquiry. We deserve transparency and respect.

"This crisis has gone on far too long, we need the inquiry to happen now, so we can finally get answers and justice for those impacted.” stated Deputy ward.

