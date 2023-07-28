The level of dog attacks was revealed in Derry City and Strabane District Council's dog control service quarterly update.

"Dog attacks can range from the apprehension of an attack to an aggravated attack where an individual sustains a physical injury.

"There were 18 dog attacks investigated for the period January 1 to March 31, 2023; 11 were attacks on people and seven were attacks on other domestic pets.

"The Youths Educated in Safety (YES) Programme continues to be delivered in schools to help reduce the number of attacks on children," according to a report that was presented to the Council Health and Community committee.

Local dog wardens investigated 96 dog fouling complaints between January 1 and March 30, 2023.

“Proactive patrols continue to be carried out in problem areas. Council has increased the fixed penalty for fouling on land from £80 to £100 in March.

"Two fixed penalties have been recently issued and wardens continue to encourage member of the public to assist with providing details of dog fouling offences,” the report adds.