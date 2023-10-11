11 photographs of Creggan Scouts and Waterside Boys Brigade planting trees as part of ‘Branching Out!’ project

Scouts from Creggan and members of the Boys Brigade have teamed up on a unique new cross-community project called ‘Branching Out!’

Creggan Scouts 1st 2nd 3rd Saint Mary's Creggan and the Waterside Boys Brigade have been planting apples, plum trees and other vegetables at the back of the Creggan Scout Hall.

It’s part of the Live Here Love Here Branching Out! project they have been collaborating on.

The concept of the project is, as the trees grow, for the friendship between the two groups also to develop.

Scout leader Sean Coyle said: “This project was founded by Live Here Love Here and without the funding we would not of been able to achieve this vital cross community work.

“The two leaders involved in making this happen are Charlie McChrystal (scouts) Victor Montgomery (Boys Brigade).”

1 . Creggan Scouts and Boys Brigade members took part in the Live Here Love Here 'Branching Out!' project. Creggan Scouts and Boys Brigade members took part in the Live Here Love Here 'Branching Out!' project. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2 . Creggan Scouts and Boys Brigade members taking part in the Live Here Love Here 'Branching Out!' project with leaders Charlie McChrystal (scouts) and Victor Montgomery (Boys Brigade). Creggan Scouts and Boys Brigade members taking part in the Live Here Love Here 'Branching Out!' project with leaders Charlie McChrystal (scouts) and Victor Montgomery (Boys Brigade). Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . Creggan Scouts and Boys Brigade members taking part in the Live Here Love Here 'Branching Out!' project with leaders Charlie McChrystal (scouts) and Victor Montgomery (Boys Brigade). Creggan Scouts and Boys Brigade members taking part in the Live Here Love Here 'Branching Out!' project with leaders Charlie McChrystal (scouts) and Victor Montgomery (Boys Brigade). Photo: Supplied Photo Sales