Colourful Christmas Drive aka Racecourse Drive. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 040

11 stunning pictures from Derry's festive Christmas Drive

Residents of Racecourse Drive in the Shantallow area of Derry city have pulled out all the stops to ensure this year’s Christmas Drive is even more magical.

By George Sweeney & Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago

Additional festive installations have been installed along one of Europe’s most loved Christmas streets, which is this year raising funds for the Foyle Foodbank and Neonatal Unit.

Photos by George Sweeney and Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal.

Colourful Christmas Drive aka Racecourse Drive. Photo: George Sweeney.

Colourful Christmas Drive aka Racecourse Drive. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 037

Photo: George Sweeney

Colourful Christmas Drive aka Racecourse Drive. Photo: George Sweeney.

Colourful Christmas Drive aka Racecourse Drive. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 041

Photo: George Sweeney

Colourful Christmas Drive aka Racecourse Drive. Photo: George Sweeney.

Colourful Christmas Drive aka Racecourse Drive. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 038

Photo: George Sweeney

Colourful Christmas Drive aka Racecourse Drive. Photo: George Sweeney.

Colourful Christmas Drive aka Racecourse Drive. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 042

Photo: George Sweeney

