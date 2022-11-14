11 stunning pictures from Derry's festive Christmas Drive
Residents of Racecourse Drive in the Shantallow area of Derry city have pulled out all the stops to ensure this year’s Christmas Drive is even more magical.
By George Sweeney & Brendan McDaid
Additional festive installations have been installed along one of Europe’s most loved Christmas streets, which is this year raising funds for the Foyle Foodbank and Neonatal Unit.
Photos by George Sweeney and Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal.
