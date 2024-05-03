1.1M Donegal earthquake registered in Antrim, Louth and Mayo
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Irish National Seismic Network (INSN) operated by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS) said the quake occurred at 7.48pm near Ballybofey at a depth of about 13km.
"The event was also recorded on a Quake Shake seismometer in St. Columba’s Secondary School in Stranolar, Co. Donegal...
"Quake Shake is a citizen seismology programme ran by DIAS and co-funded by Geological Survey Ireland and Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) where professional grade seismometers called Raspberry Shakes are used to record and visualize local and global earthquakes,” said the INSN.
Earthquakes are not uncommon in the North West.
Almost exactly a year ago, on May 6, 2023, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in the Derryveagh mountains was felt as far away as Buncrana and Desertegney.
It was the joint largest onshore earthquake ever detected by the INSN, according to a catalogue dating back to 1980.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.