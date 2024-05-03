Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tremor was picked up seismic stations in Antrim, Mayo and Louth.

The Irish National Seismic Network (INSN) operated by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS) said the quake occurred at 7.48pm near Ballybofey at a depth of about 13km.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The event was also recorded on a Quake Shake seismometer in St. Columba’s Secondary School in Stranolar, Co. Donegal...

A 1.1M magnitude earthquake was recorded in Donegal on Thursday evening.

"Quake Shake is a citizen seismology programme ran by DIAS and co-funded by Geological Survey Ireland and Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) where professional grade seismometers called Raspberry Shakes are used to record and visualize local and global earthquakes,” said the INSN.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in the North West.

Almost exactly a year ago, on May 6, 2023, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in the Derryveagh mountains was felt as far away as Buncrana and Desertegney.