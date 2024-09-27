Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024. Best Overall Garden winners, John & Martha Steele.Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024. Best Overall Garden winners, John & Martha Steele.
Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024. Best Overall Garden winners, John & Martha Steele.

13 great photographs of the winners in Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition

By Laura Glenn
Published 27th Sep 2024, 10:58 BST
Moville Tidy Towns recently celebrated all the winners in their prestigious Garden Competition, which is sponsored by ‘The Corner Bar.’

Moville Tidy Towns wish to express their gratitude to the following: Council workers John, Seamus, Martin and Kenneth; FAS workers, Paddy Joe; Serenity House; Moville Resource Centre; Greencastle Community Centre; Inishowen Credit Union; Boyce Paints and The Corner Bar.

A special thanks to Councillor Martin Farren – we could not have undertaken this work without his help.

Also, to the people who maintain their premises to a high standard and keep Moville litter free.

Photos courtesy of Michael Doherty.

Moville Tidy Town Committee - Rev Fr Colm Doherty, PP, Moville with Committee members Sadie Quigg, Liz Hunter, Clodagh Crumlish, Councillor Martin Farren and Marian McDonald. Members missing from photo – John Logue, Ciaran & Marie McHugh, Colm Harkin, Marian Hall, Aoife Gillen and Mary Collins. Photograph: Michael Doherty.

1. Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024 : Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024

Moville Tidy Town Committee - Rev Fr Colm Doherty, PP, Moville with Committee members Sadie Quigg, Liz Hunter, Clodagh Crumlish, Councillor Martin Farren and Marian McDonald. Members missing from photo – John Logue, Ciaran & Marie McHugh, Colm Harkin, Marian Hall, Aoife Gillen and Mary Collins. Photograph: Michael Doherty. Photo: Moville Tidy Towns

Photo Sales
Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024. Best Use of Garden Space Pat & Marian Norris with Marian McDonald.

2. Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024 : Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024

Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024. Best Use of Garden Space Pat & Marian Norris with Marian McDonald. Photo: Moville Tidy Towns

Photo Sales
Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024. Special Prize went to Frances Gavin.

3. Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024 : Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024

Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024. Special Prize went to Frances Gavin. Photo: Moville Tidy Towns

Photo Sales
Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024. Both awards for Best Vegetable Patch and Best Pollinator Patch went to Clarke’s Place, collected by James and Patrick, pictured with Marian McDonald.

4. Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024 : Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024

Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition 2024. Both awards for Best Vegetable Patch and Best Pollinator Patch went to Clarke’s Place, collected by James and Patrick, pictured with Marian McDonald. Photo: Moville Tidy Towns

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page