13 great photographs of the winners in Moville Tidy Towns Garden Competition

Moville Tidy Towns wish to express their gratitude to the following: Council workers John, Seamus, Martin and Kenneth; FAS workers, Paddy Joe; Serenity House; Moville Resource Centre; Greencastle Community Centre; Inishowen Credit Union; Boyce Paints and The Corner Bar.

A special thanks to Councillor Martin Farren – we could not have undertaken this work without his help.

Also, to the people who maintain their premises to a high standard and keep Moville litter free.

Photos courtesy of Michael Doherty.

Moville Tidy Town Committee - Rev Fr Colm Doherty, PP, Moville with Committee members Sadie Quigg, Liz Hunter, Clodagh Crumlish, Councillor Martin Farren and Marian McDonald. Members missing from photo – John Logue, Ciaran & Marie McHugh, Colm Harkin, Marian Hall, Aoife Gillen and Mary Collins. Photograph: Michael Doherty.

Best Use of Garden Space Pat & Marian Norris with Marian McDonald.

Special Prize went to Frances Gavin.