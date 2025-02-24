16,000 birds to be culled as highly pathogenic bird flu detected in another poultry farm

Almost 16,000 birds are to be culled following the discovery of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu at a commercial poultry farm in Tyrone.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Veterinary Office Brian Dooher said: “The current disease control measures have been introduced to limit any potential spread of the disease.

"I urge all bird keepers, whether commercial or backyard, to maintain high biosecurity standards and fully comply with all requirements that have implemented to control this devastating disease.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The measures have been introduced following an outbreak near Pomeroy.

File photo. Almost 16,000 birds are to be culled following the discovery of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu at a commercial poultry farm in Tyrone.

The cull follows the destruction of 64,000 fowl at a separate farm near Dungannon.

Separately the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) introduced a 3km Captive Bird Temporary Control Zone (CBTCZ) around a nature reserve outside Magherafelt earlier this month after bird flu was detected.

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, stated: “A further suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Saturday, February 22 at a commercial poultry premises with nearly 16,000 birds. Preliminary results suggesting HPAI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This suspected incursion following the recently confirmed case in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, reinforces that we cannot afford to be complacent. It is imperative that all bird owners adhere to stringent biosecurity measures to protect their flock and report any suspicious cases immediately.”

In light of the initial positive findings, Temporary Control Zones (TCZs) have been established. Mr. Dooher decided to implement the measures after assessing several factors including observed clinical signs and preliminary test results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute.