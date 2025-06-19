1,608 dog fouling complaints in six years in Derry/Strabane but only 23 fines issued

By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th Jun 2025, 11:36 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 16:19 BST
Over a thousand dog fouling complaints were received by Derry City & Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) over the past six years but only 23 dog fouling fines were issued during the same period.

DC&SDC confirmed 1,608 complaints were received between 2019-20 and 2024-25.

But during the same time frame just 23 dog fouling fines were issued.

With fines set at £100 reduced to £50 for early payment, £1,300 was collected by the council.

The number of dog fouling complaints has reduced over the past six years from 372 in 2019-20 to 210 in 2024-25.

According to the latest statistics 8104 dog licences were issued in Derry & Strabane in the year April 2024 to March 2025.

This was the fourth lowest number of dog licences issued by council area in the North.

Only Newry, Mourne and Down (7,416), Mid Ulster (5,159) and Fermanagh and Omagh (4,447) had lower licence numbers.

