17 images of proposed new six-storey student block between Strand Road and Derry quay

Images of the proposed new purpose-built managed student accommodation at 128 to 136 Strand Road were displayed at a pre-application consultation event in Foyleside Shopping Centre on June 25.

The block will comprise clusters and studios, including a landscaped courtyard and roof terraces, and other associated site and access works.

Cavendish Consulting, who are conducting the consultation for the developer LCC, have said the project, if it were to go ahead, would yield 150 construction jobs and represent an investment of £24m.

Neighbours of the site, on a 0.76 acre plot on the Strand Road bounded by Rock Mills, Modern Tyres and McFarland Quay, have been leafleted and canvassed for their views.

The leaflet notes that the site is one of ‘Derry's prime riverfront development sites, that has lain vacant for more than a decade’ and says the proposed development would realise several economic benefits.

"The site was identified as a 'Redevelopment Area' as part of the Riverside Development Strategy Proposals within the Derry Area Plan 2011

"The site is highly sustainable as it is within walking distance (approx. 200m) of Ulster University Magee Campus to meet student demand and need, and within circa 550m of the City Centre Retail/Commercial Core area.

"There are a number of bus stops located along Strand Road less than 100m from the site.

"The development proposal seeks to regenerate this portion of the waterfront, and Strand Road which is the main thoroughfare into the city centre.

"The scheme will help to rejuvenate this section of the quay and Strand Road by creating active frontages at ground floor level, and animating this section of the waterfront walkway will help to provide additional surveillance and security for pedestrians,” the leaflet states.

The closing date for feedback is Monday, July 15, 2024, at 5pm. The Cavendish Consulting project team is available Monday-Friday 9am-5pm to discuss the proposals or respond to any queries the public may have.

A CGI impression of the proposed courtyard

The development, if it does eventually go ahead, will proceed on a 0.76 acre site on the Strand Road bounded by Rock Mills, Modern Tyres and McFarland Quay.

An aerial outline of the proposed site on the Strand Road.