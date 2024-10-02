Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council has endorsed two projects to receive an allocation from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The fund’s Northern Ireland Investment Plan was approved by the previous Government and set out priorities for Communities and Place Funding.

At a Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 1, Council’s Lead Finance Officer, Alfie Dallas, said that in early September all 11 councils were advised of a £9.85m funding allocation, with £780,00 allocated to Derry City and Strabane.

Mr Dallas said the council was under strict deadlines for the application for funds, which had to be submitted by September 19, while the deadline for expenditure is March 31 next year.

Derry's Guildhall.

However, Mr Dallas noted that projects which were already under way could be retrospectively funded, with any excess budget then moved to other projects.

Officers agreed to proceed with an application for two capital projects that had already been allocated funding: the Ballynagard project and Stradowen Greenway project, which are deemed minimal risk and which would allow the expenditure deadline to be met.

A total of £530,464 in funding will be allocated to the Ballynagard project in Culmore, which will see new green infrastructure, including a play park and allotments, on Council owned lands at Alder Road, adjacent to Ballynagard Crescent, The Woodlands and Thornhill Park.

Additionally, the new 385-metre long Stradowen Greenway, connecting the existing Strathfoyle Greenway to the junction of Clonmeen Drive and Temple Road, will receive £200,000 in funding.

Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Heaney said any additional resources to free up other funds should be welcomed.

He added: “It reminds us that there are many capital funds across the district that require funding, so it’s obviously a good thing.

“I would call for an urgent meeting of the capital working group, to make use of these funds and funds that have bee freed up.”

Chief Executive, John Kelpie, said the Shared Prosperity Fund was an “ideal type of funding”.

He concluded: “It enables us to backdate and free up money we’ve already committed, it’s guaranteed in terms of delivery because we are able to deliver these projects by the closure date, and it enables us to put that money back into the pot for members to consider on future priorities.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter