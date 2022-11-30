21 photographs: Hundreds of pupils take part in Loughs Agency Water Warriors event
Hundreds of post-primary pupils took part in the Loughs Agency’s highly-anticipated Water Warriors event in the Millennium Forum.
By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago
The demonstration – part of the Agency’s Foyle & Carlingford Ambassador Programmes - saw students take part in a fully immersive, educational experience, with an emphasis on learning about the importance of conserving and protecting our stunning natural environments and aquatic life.
Angela Dobbins, Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, also visited the Foyle event.
Here is a selection of photos.
