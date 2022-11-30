News you can trust since 1772
Pupils enjoying the Science of Salmon giant board game

21 photographs: Hundreds of pupils take part in Loughs Agency Water Warriors event

Hundreds of post-primary pupils took part in the Loughs Agency’s highly-anticipated Water Warriors event in the Millennium Forum.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago

The demonstration – part of the Agency’s Foyle & Carlingford Ambassador Programmes - saw students take part in a fully immersive, educational experience, with an emphasis on learning about the importance of conserving and protecting our stunning natural environments and aquatic life.

Angela Dobbins, Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, also visited the Foyle event.

Here is a selection of photos.

1. Pupils enjoying the 'What Lies Beneath' activity

Pupils enjoying the 'What Lies Beneath' activity

Photo: We Can Be Heroes



2. Pupils enjoying the Water Warriors event at the Millennium Forum

Pupils enjoying the Water Warriors event at the Millennium Forum

Photo: We Can Be Heroes



3. Mark the Science Guy entertaining the crowd with a volunteer

Mark the Science Guy entertaining the crowd with a volunteer

Photo: We Can Be Heroes



Photo: We Can Be Heroes


Derry City