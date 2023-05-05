News you can trust since 1772
23 pictures of Bealtaine ancient Irish Celtic festival parade in Derry's Creggan

The ancient Irish festival of Bealtaine was revived in Creggan on Wednesday evening with a parade, music and fire display held in ther Derry estate.

By George Sweeney
Published 5th May 2023, 12:59 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Sean Dolan's GAC at the Creggan Bealtaine Parade on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS â€“ 62

1. Sean Dolan's GAC at the Creggan Bealtaine Parade on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS â€“ 62

Sean Dolan's GAC at the Creggan Bealtaine Parade on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS â€“ 62 Photo: George Sweeney

The North West Carnival Samba Band at the Creggan Bealtaine Parade on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 52

2. The North West Carnival Samba Band at the Creggan Bealtaine Parade on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 52

The North West Carnival Samba Band at the Creggan Bealtaine Parade on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 52 Photo: George Sweeney

Colourful costumes on show at the Bealtaine Parade in Creggan on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 57

3. Colourful costumes on show at the Bealtaine Parade in Creggan on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 57

Colourful costumes on show at the Bealtaine Parade in Creggan on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 57 Photo: George Sweeney

Spectators at the Bealtaine Parade in Creggan on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 66

4. Spectators at the Bealtaine Parade in Creggan on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 66

Spectators at the Bealtaine Parade in Creggan on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 66 Photo: George Sweeney

