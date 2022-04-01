25% of flood grant homes in north are in the Derry area

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon confirmed that 28 properties in the city have applied to her department’s Homeowner Flood Protection Grant Scheme (HFPGS).

The scheme, she explained, is specifically aimed to encourage the owners of residential properties, which meet the scheme’s eligibility criteria, to modify their properties to make them more resistant to flooding.

“Since the launch of the HFPGS in 2016, 109 residential property owners have signed up to have measures fitted to their property. Of these, 105 property owners have had measures fitted and a further four property owners are awaiting installation works,” she stated.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severe flooding on the Lecky Road in August 2017.

In other areas applications were much lower: South Antrim (12), West Tyrone (11), Belfast South (11), East Antrim (7), Belfast East (6), Newry & Armagh (5), South Down (5), Strangford (4), North Antrim (3), Belfast West (3), North Down (3), Upper Bann (3), Mid Ulster (3), East Derry (2), Fermanagh & South Tyrone (2) and Lagan Valley (1).