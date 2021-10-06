25.5km Dungiven to Derry section of A6 on course for 2022 completion
The 25.5-kilometre dualling of the A6 between Dungiven and Drumahoe will be finished next year, roads minister Nichola Mallon has estimated.
She said much of the work on the massive road project is now complete.
"Construction of the new 25·5-kilometre section of dual carriageway between Drumahoe and Dungiven, which includes a bypass of Dungiven, is progressing well. The earthworks and 16 of the 22 structures are substantially complete, and the main line pavement construction is also well advanced. It is expected that the dualling scheme will be completed in 2022, which is largely as planned," she said.
Ms. Mallon said the Derry to Dungiven section of the road will complement the 15-kilometre section of dual carriageway between Randalstown and Castledawson that opened to traffic on May 31.
"When both schemes are complete, approximately three quarters of the Belfast to Derry route will be of dual carriageway standard or better. As well as improving the standard of carriageway along the A6, both schemes provide enhanced provision for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists. New park-and-ride sites are operational at Drumderg and Drumahoe, with a further park-and-ride site under construction at Claudy.
"Together, those flagship schemes represent an investment of over £400 million and will significantly enhance the connectivity of the north-west, improve journey time reliability, reduce journey times and, importantly, improve road safety.
She was asked about the scheme by East Derry MLA Cara Hunter who also requested an update on the Dungiven park-and-ride scheme.
"I know that the Member is supportive of the Dungiven park-and-ride scheme. She has raised the issue with me previously. A pre-application notice has been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, and the design is being finalised. I am pleased to report that a public consultation on the proposals will be carried out prior to the submission of a full planning application towards the end of this year," she said.