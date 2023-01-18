News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

27 layout drawings of A5 Derry to Aughnacloy multi-million pound road published by DfI

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has published layout drawings covering the entire length of the 85 kilometre, multi-million pound A5 Derry to Aughnacloy road scheme.

By Kevin Mullan
6 hours ago

Following a request by the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) the Department has made available a report containing the drawings alongside longitudinal profiles and cross sections.

DfI explained that at a mid-inquiry meeting administered by the PAC on November 15, 2022, objections were raised to the inclusion of new supplementary information to an Environmental Statement Addendum that had been published by the department.

The objectors contended the information had been published at ‘short notice’, DfI said.

According to DfI the PAC concluded that ‘insufficient time was allowed for members of the public to respond to this new consultation on the run-up to the festive break and scheduled inquiry’ and ‘it therefore postponed the inquiry’.

“In addition, the Commission requested some significant additional information be made available and consulted on, asking that the Department produce and consult on longitudinal and cross-sections over the full length of the scheme.

The Department is now complying with this PAC request and will commence a new consultation on January 18, concluding on March 3, 2023.

“It is hoped that the reconvened public inquiry be swiftly reconvened thereafter, the timing being at the discretion of the PAC,” the department said.

Cost of A5 soars to £1.6bn – three times the original cost

1. New Buildings North to New Buildings South

New Buildings North to New Buildings South

Photo: DfI

Photo Sales

2. New Buildings South to North of Bready

New Buildings South to North of Bready

Photo: DfI

Photo Sales

3. North of Bready to North of Cloghcor

North of Bready to North of Cloghcor

Photo: DfI

Photo Sales

4. North of Cloghcor to North of Ballymagorry

North of Cloghcor to North of Ballymagorry

Photo: DfI

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
DerryThe Department