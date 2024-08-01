29 sombre pictures as relatives and survivors mark 52nd anniversary of the Claudy bombing in Derry

Photos by George Sweeney & Brendan McDaid.
1. Claudy Memorial
Relatives, survivors and residents gathered for the rededication of the refurbished memorial in Claudy on the 52nd anniversary. Photo: Brendan McDaid
2. People gather for a service in Claudy marking the 52nd anniversary of the car bombings that killed nine people and injured 30 others. Photo: George Sweeney
People gather for a service in Claudy marking the 52nd anniversary of the car bombings that killed nine people and injured 30 others. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. The Rev. David Slater, Church of Ireland, and Fr. David O’Kane, PP, VF, with relatives of those killed and injured in the Claudy car bombing on 31 July 1972 at the unveiling of the newly-refurbished memorial on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney
The Rev. David Slater, Church of Ireland, and Fr. David O’Kane, PP, VF, with relatives of those killed and injured in the Claudy car bombing on 31 July 1972 at the unveiling of the newly-refurbished memorial on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. People gather for a service in Claudy marking the 52nd anniversary of the car bombings that killed nine people and injured 30 others. Photo: George Sweeney
People gather for a service in Claudy marking the 52nd anniversary of the car bombings that killed nine people and injured 30 others. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney