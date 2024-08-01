29 sombre pictures as relatives and survivors mark 52nd anniversary of the Claudy bombing in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 1st Aug 2024, 16:59 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 17:23 BST
Pictured are relatives, survivors and speakers who gathered on Wednesday evening for the rededication of the refurbished memorial in memory of the people who were killed in the Claudy bombing 52 years previous on July 31, 1972.

Photos by George Sweeney & Brendan McDaid.

Relatives, survivors and residents gathered for the rededication of the refurbished memorial in Claudy on the 52nd anniversary.

1. Claudy Memorial

Relatives, survivors and residents gathered for the rededication of the refurbished memorial in Claudy on the 52nd anniversary. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Photo Sales
People gather for a service in Claudy marking the 52nd anniversary of the car bombings that killed nine people and injured 30 others. Photo: George Sweeney

2. People gather for a service in Claudy marking the 52nd anniversary of the car bombings that killed nine people and injured 30 others. Photo: George Sweeney

People gather for a service in Claudy marking the 52nd anniversary of the car bombings that killed nine people and injured 30 others. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
The Rev. David Slater, Church of Ireland, and Fr. David O’Kane, PP, VF, with relatives of those killed and injured in the Claudy car bombing on 31 July 1972 at the unveiling of the newly-refurbished memorial on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

3. The Rev. David Slater, Church of Ireland, and Fr. David O’Kane, PP, VF, with relatives of those killed and injured in the Claudy car bombing on 31 July 1972 at the unveiling of the newly-refurbished memorial on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

The Rev. David Slater, Church of Ireland, and Fr. David O’Kane, PP, VF, with relatives of those killed and injured in the Claudy car bombing on 31 July 1972 at the unveiling of the newly-refurbished memorial on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
People gather for a service in Claudy marking the 52nd anniversary of the car bombings that killed nine people and injured 30 others. Photo: George Sweeney

4. People gather for a service in Claudy marking the 52nd anniversary of the car bombings that killed nine people and injured 30 others. Photo: George Sweeney

People gather for a service in Claudy marking the 52nd anniversary of the car bombings that killed nine people and injured 30 others. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page