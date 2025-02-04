30 great pictures from One Big Weekend in Derry back in April 2004

By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Feb 2025, 08:13 BST
It was over 20 years ago now but for one weekend only Derry’s Prehen Playing Fields was bouncing as some of the world’s biggest bands and DJs performed to a cast of thousands at the BBC One Big Weekend back in April 2004.

On the bill over that weekend were Kelis, Ash, Avril Lavigne, Franz Ferdinand, The Streets, Keane and The Lovegods, as well as Faithless, Tall Paul, Seb Fontaine, Pete Tong, Judge Jules, Fergie, Col Hamilton, Armin Van Buuren and Agnelli.

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

Fans hungry for more. (2604PG14)

1. Fans hungry for more. (2604PG14)

Fans hungry for more. (2604PG14) Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
One Big Weekend revellers get the party started. (2404PG04)

2. One Big Weekend revellers get the party started. (2404PG04)

One Big Weekend revellers get the party started. (2404PG04) Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Avril Lavigne. (2604PG20)

3. Avril Lavigne. (2604PG20)

Avril Lavigne. (2604PG20) Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Soaking up the one Big Weekend atmosphere. (2404PG01)

4. Soaking up the one Big Weekend atmosphere. (2404PG01)

Soaking up the one Big Weekend atmosphere. (2404PG01) Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice