6 Donegal RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew members set for Mount Errigal challenge

Since the fundraiser was announced a few weeks ago, the six lifeboat crew members Stephen Quigley and Barry Nixon (Lough Swilly), Chris Fox and Brian Fowley (Bundoran), and Aisling Cox and Brian Proctor (Arranmore) have been psyching themselves up for the challenge. Gym sessions have been completed and many steps have been climbed in preparation for the event.

Killian O’Kelly, RNLI Water Safety Education Manager and organiser of the fundraiser has been encouraging the six crew.

He said: “We’ll be right there with them on the day – we know it’ll be a tough one for them. I’d like to thank everyone who has donated so far and remind people who would like to contribute that the Just Giving page remains open and details can be found on each station’s facebook page.

Barry Nixon and Stephen Quigley - Lough Swilly RNLI.

"A massive thanks also to the crew from each station who have volunteered to complete the challenge. It’s not what the crews are used to, they face challenging conditions at sea when they go and help those in trouble on the water, but this is very different for them. We also want to show people where their funds go and that we are grateful for every cent to give us.”

During this month of May the RNLI is encouraging members of the public to complete their own ‘Mayday Mile’ however they see fit.

Money raised through the Mayday Mile could help RNLI lifesavers have everything they need to keep families safe this summer. Warmer weather draws more people to the water, and RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews will drop whatever they’re doing when a call for help comes in.

For updates on the Errigal climb on the day, keep an eye to the social media channels of Arranmore RNLI, Bundoran RNLI and Lough Swilly RNLI.

Brian Fowley and Chris Fox - Bundoran RNLI.

Donations to the Errigal challenge can be made via a special Just Giving page which has been set up -https://www.justgiving.com/page/one-crew-climb-errigal

The final sum will be divided equally between the three Donegal stations.

Brian Proctor and Aisling Cox - Arranmore RNLI.