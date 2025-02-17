64,000 fowl to be culled after discovery of highly pathogenic bird flu

Over 60,000 fowl are to be culled following the discovery of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu on a commercial poultry premises in County Tyrone.

Disease control measures have been initiated by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) following suspicion of notifiable highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) near Dungannon.

The Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland (NI), Brian Dooher, has taken the decision based on number of factors including the clinical signs and preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

Earlier this month DAERA introduced a 3km Captive Bird Temporary Control Zone (CBTCZ) around a nature reserve outside Magherafelt while there have been a number of confirmed cases of HPAI in wild birds across the North.

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, stated: “A suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Friday 14 February and initial results suggested the presence of notifiable HPAI.

"Following further investigation, the CVO has taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to apply appropriate disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on site (64,000) and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones (TCZ) to mitigate for onward disease spread.”

Mr. Muir referred to the recent case of bird flu in South Derry.

“This suspected incursion of HPAI, following the recently confirmed case at a captive bird premises near Magherafelt further shows we cannot afford to be complacent.

"It is crucial that all bird owners – from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds - adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and report any suspect cases to the Department as soon as possible,” he said.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has applied across the North since January 18. The AIPZ places a legal requirement on all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures.

Furthermore, a Housing Order came into force for all kept birds and poultry from 12.01am on Monday, February 17. This legally requires all bird keepers, including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

CVO, Brian Dooher, commented: “The disease control measures have been taken to limit any potential spread of disease and I appeal to all bird owners – backyard and commercial – to take all necessary steps to protect your flock. This includes ensuring continuous excellent levels of biosecurity and adhering to all the requirements mandated under the AIPZ.

“Samples from the infected premises have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity. Should HPAI be officially confirmed, these TCZs will be revoked and replaced with a three kilometre Protection Zone (PZ) and 10 kilometre Surveillance Zone (SZ).”

Full details of the scope and measures required within the TCZs have been published on the DAERA website.

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead wild birds via the DAERA Dead wild bird online reporting tool or to the DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7840.