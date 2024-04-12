70% of Derry & Strabane street lamps upgraded with LED lighting
Seventy per cent of street lamps in Derry and Strabane have been upgraded with LED lighting with the remainder likely to be replaced in 2024/25.
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd was asked for about the upgrading of lamps locally by Sinn Fein’s Ciara Ferguson.
