Seventy per cent of street lamps in Derry and Strabane have been upgraded with LED lighting with the remainder likely to be replaced in 2024/25.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:41 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 15:41 BST
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd was asked for about the upgrading of lamps locally by Sinn Fein’s Ciara Ferguson.

"To date, 70 per cent of the lanterns within Derry City & Strabane District Council Area have been upgraded to LED units, it is anticipated that, subject to availability of funding, the remaining lanterns will be upgraded within the 2024/25 financial year,” the minister said.

