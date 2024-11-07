8 photographs of Derry City’s new North Terrace at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

The stand is beginning to take shape with much of the structure now in place and concrete already poured to make sections on which supporters will hopefully be standing and cheering on the Candystripes next season.
The North Terrace will add additional capacity of 2,940 (2,910 standing spaces and 30 wheelchairs spaces), resulting in a net gain of 2,550 spectators almost doubling the capacity of the Brandywell from 3,689 to 6,239.
