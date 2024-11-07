8 photographs of Derry City’s new North Terrace at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

By Brendan McDaid and Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Nov 2024, 11:32 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 11:32 BST
With the league season now over for Derry City FC work is progressing on the new North Terrace at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The stand is beginning to take shape with much of the structure now in place and concrete already poured to make sections on which supporters will hopefully be standing and cheering on the Candystripes next season.

The North Terrace will add additional capacity of 2,940 (2,910 standing spaces and 30 wheelchairs spaces), resulting in a net gain of 2,550 spectators almost doubling the capacity of the Brandywell from 3,689 to 6,239.

The stand is beginning to take shape with much of the structure now in place and concrete already poured to make sections on which supporters will hopefully be standing and cheering on the Candystripes next season. Photo: Brendan McDaid

With the league season now over for Derry City FC work is progressing on the new North Terrace at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: Brendan McDaid

Heavy plant on site as work continues on the new North Terrace at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

Heavy plant on site as work continues on the new North Terrace at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Photo: Brendan McDaid

The new North Terrace, once complete, will add additional capacity of 2,940 (2,910 standing spaces and 30 wheelchairs spaces), resulting in a net gain of 2,550 spectators almost doubling the capacity of the Brandywell from 3,689 to 6,239.

The new North Terrace, once complete, will add additional capacity of 2,940 (2,910 standing spaces and 30 wheelchairs spaces), resulting in a net gain of 2,550 spectators almost doubling the capacity of the Brandywell from 3,689 to 6,239. Photo: Brendan McDaid

