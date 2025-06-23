A5 ruling described as ‘devastating’ and ‘heart-breaking’ by MPs and MLAs

A High Court decision to quash Stormont approval for the £1.7 billion A5 road project has been described as ‘devastating’ and ‘heart-breaking’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Justice McAlinden ruled on Monday the decision to give the go-ahead for the dual carriageway scheme was rendered irrational due to a lack of evidence it would not prevent the North meeting its net-zero target by 2050.

The ruling follows a legal challenge by a group of residents and landowners who claimed the project breached the Climate Change (NI) Act 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan to upgrade the entire route of the A5 was approved at Stormont in 2007.

Protestors representing the A5 Enough is Enough campaign outside Belfast High Court in April. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

SDLP MP Colum Eastwood said: “The A5 is one of the most important infrastructure projects in Ireland by any measure. It has the potential to save lives, reduce road tragedies that leave people with life-changing injuries and connect communities in the North West like Donegal and Derry with Dublin.

“Today’s ruling will be heart-breaking for families who have lost loved ones along this dangerous stretch of road. They have been campaigning for a safer dual carriageway here for well over a decade and the hard truth is that the political failure to deliver the project has cost lives. I am so disappointed for them today and I’m angry on their behalf.

“The Infrastructure Minister will obviously consider the judgment but we need to hear urgently from the Executive what exactly they will do to finally get this project over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it requires a legislative intervention, when will that be introduced? How long will it take? And will Ministers commit to working together, to using the full resources of their departments to get this done?

“I do not doubt the commitment of leaders from across the political spectrum to this project. But that will now needs to be matched by careful and decisive action.”

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said: “Today’s ruling is extremely disappointing. My first thoughts are with all those who have tragically lost loved ones on this road.

“Building the A5 will save lives, create jobs, and significantly reduce journey times between the north-west and Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While today is another setback, Sinn Féin remains determined to see this road transformed.

“Every day of delay risks more avoidable heartbreak, and I’ll continue working with the Infrastructure Minister to ensure a new A5 is delivered.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan described the ruling as a ‘devastating outcome for the families and communities who have long campaigned for this life-saving infrastructure’.

He said: “Since the A5 was first announced in 2006 as a flagship Executive project, more than 50 people have lost their lives on this road, with thousands more seriously injured or left with life-altering injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No part of this road is safe; every single section has claimed lives. And every day that passes without progress puts more people at risk.

“The new A5 is absolutely essential for public safety, and the Minister must fight tooth and nail to deliver this.

“Today’s ruling is a bitter disappointment for bereaved families and campaigners. But it must not be used as an excuse to shelve this project. The Department and the Executive must urgently take whatever steps are necessary to address the legal issues and finally deliver this road.”