The construction of a safer A5 road from Derry to Aughnacloy is to go ahead from early next year, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has confirmed.

The current A5 road - which has been branded a ‘death trap’ on which dozens of people have lost their lives over recent years – will be replaced in one of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken here in recent decades. The Irish government has previously pledged funding towards the route, which is expected to extend beyond the border and on to Dublin, providing greater connectivity as well as a safer route for the north west of the island.

The confirmed project will see the first 34 miles of the road proceed from the proposed Junction 8 south of Strabane, to the proposed Junction 15 near Ballygawley including the westward extension of the existing A4 Dual Carriageway.

As the announcement was made on Wednesday evening, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said her thoughts where with those families who lost loved ones on the road.

John O’Dowd , Minister for Infrastructure. Speaking at the launch of the Department for Infrastructure’s Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland to 2030 and the 2024/2025 Action Plan at the NIFRS western area headquarters on Crescent Link recently. Photo: George Sweeney

She added that the announcement "demonstrates a commitment from this Executive to deliver”.

“Ultimately it is about saving lives as well as all the other economic benefits that come with it,” Michelle O’Neill said.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly said it had been a long and challenging road to get here, and said the new road “will address road safety issues”.

"Today we do want to remember all of those lives lost and also the families who grieve those lost lives,” she concurred.

Daniel McCrossan, the SDLP MLA for West Tyrone, pictured at the A5 road.

Minister O’Dowd said he had witnessed that heartbreak firsthand when he met relatives, as he pointed out that 57 people have lost their lives on the A5 from April 2006 to April this year, with hundreds more injured.

The Minister said the work would start early in 2025.

"This will be the first phase of construction work covering over half of the full project,” Mr O’Dowd said.

As well as improving road safety, he said, the A5 project will create jobs and “improve journey times for the thousands of daily users of this route.”

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley with party leader Michelle O'Neill.

“I can confirm that, following careful consideration of Planning Appeals Commission reports and the environmental impacts of the scheme, I have decided to start work with the first phase of the scheme, which will be between Strabane and Ballygawley.

“This is in line with the PAC recommendation that this section should proceed in the wider public interest. This would be the first phase of construction work, covering over half of the total project, 55km or 34 miles out of 85km or 53 miles, with my intention to make a formal decision on the remaining sections at the earliest opportunity.”

Continuing, the Minister said: “Too many lives have been cut short or forever changed by serious injury as a result of road traffic collisions on the A5. I have met with grieving families, and recently pupils from St Ciaran’s College, and I witnessed their heartache at first hand.

“My reason for starting with the Strabane to Ballygawley section is to ensure that this key element of the project is not delayed, particularly because this section has also had the most fatalities. Meanwhile further work will continue to consider and address the PAC recommendations in relation to the other two sections. I want to reassure everyone that I remain fully committed to delivering the entire project.

“As well as improving road safety, this Executive flagship project will provide for critically important infrastructure improvements. It will address regional imbalance, create jobs, benefit the economy and improve journey times for the thousands of daily users of this route.

“Today is in honour of all those who have lost their lives or who have been seriously injured on this road. We pay tribute to them and to those who campaigned so tirelessly in their memory for this upgrade to proceed.”

Mr O’Dowd said that the A5 project was expected to take around five years to reach the completion stage.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said that work must now begin immediately on the A5 upgrade.

Mr McCrossan said: “This is a momentous day for this entire area and first and foremost my thoughts are with the families of everyone who has lost a loved one on this road. This has been a very long journey – far too long – and their strength and courage has been a constant source of inspiration and we would never have seen this delivered without them.

“The campaign to build the A5 has been my number one priority throughout my time in politics and I have carried on the efforts of my SDLP predecessors in working with everyone to see these important upgrades carried out. Campaigners deserve huge credit for facing down every obstacle and making it absolutely clear they would not stop until people could safely travel on the A5.”

This, Mr McCrossan said, must be a watershed moment. “It cannot be another false dawn. The A5 is key to the future of this entire region, not only in saving lives and preventing injuries, but in creating economic opportunities by making our towns and cities better connected, bringing much needed investment and jobs.”

“We must also have assurances from the Executive and Minister that the A5 will be delivered in full. We have seen repeatedly in the past how phased projects of this nature have stalled or been beset with delays. After such a long wait we need work to start – and finish – as soon as possible and I will not stop pushing this issue until these improvements are delivered and this road is fully built.”

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley hailed the approval by the executive to move ahead with new road, saying: “Today is a hugely positive day for people across the island as the executive has agreed to infrastructure minister John O’Dowd’s proposal to move ahead with building the A5.

“My first thoughts are with each and every family who have tragically lost a loved one on this stretch of road. Today is for them and also in memory of those who have lost their lives.

“Transforming this road will save lives, create jobs and significantly cut journey times between the north-west and Dublin.”

“Sinn Féin have made promoting regional balance a priority since our ministers took up office, and this is another step towards creating a fairer, more balanced economy.

“I will continue to work with the executive and the other parties to ensure this game-changing project is delivered in full.”