Councillor Terry Crossan has confirmed that a ‘number of coping stones were dislodged’ from the perimeter wall and ‘strewn about the grass causing significant damage and destabilising this very old wall’.

He added: “Metal grills were also removed from the windows of the old stables in an attempt to gain entry.”

The Sinn Fein Councillor urged everyone to be aware of the damage this vandalism can cause to important landmarks and significant structures.

The damaged wall at the Church of Ireland in Muff.

He said: “While not wanting to point the finger at anyone I would ask parents to ensure that young people are made aware of becoming involved in anti-social behaviour especially on Church property or involving any important heritage structures.”

Colr Crossan added: “Thankfully, repairs will begin tomorrow (Thursday) to repair the wall.

