Action on 'unkempt' footpaths in Derry estate welcomed but much more TLC needed says MLA
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Derry Assembly Member has also raised further concerns with the Infrastructure Minister around the ‘poor state’ of footpath and road infrastructure in the surrounding streets in this part of the Creggan estate.
Mr Durkan said: “I’m pleased that DfI Roads have agreed to carry out maintenance works along the right-hand side stretch of Westway in the vicinity of the bungalows.
“It follows concerns raised by several residents that the overgrowth of shrubbery and moss had rendered pathways slippery. Many of those living in the area are elderly individuals with limited mobility and what may seem a relatively minor issue to some, was impacting their daily lives and fear of falling when leaving or entering their home. Maintenance of these pathways will go a long way towards ensuring safety and accessibility for all residents.
“I have been regularly assessing this area including the woeful state of the footpaths and road network. From uneven pathways to the complete erosion of road markings, this long neglected area is in dire need of TLC.”
The Foyle MLA said he is expecting the Department to act on the other issues identified.
“I’ve been pushing for necessary remedial action for some time- I’m hopeful that the Infrastructure Minister will help to secure the longer term repair work required to enhance the overall safety and aesthetic of the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.