Age Friendly champions: Derry & Strabane citizens over 50 urged to have their say

Derry City and Strabane District Council are encouraging residents aged 50 and over in the Ballyarnett, Sperrin, Strabane and Waterside areas of the council area to get involved with a recently established consultation group.

The Over 50s Reference Group will be co-designed and lead by the participants involved, and will form an important role with informing and influencing the decision-making process of the local Age Friendly Programme, which is funded by the Public Health Agency, as well as working closely with the Age Friendly Alliance to help deliver on the areas Age Friendly Strategy and community plans.

The panel meets bi-monthly and was formed in Autumn 2023 in line with the World Health Organisations framework for developing Age Friendly Cities and Communities with an aim of developing structures to involve persons aged 50 year and over and to represent the voice, lived experience and the needs of the areas ageing population.

Mayor Patricia Logue, said: “This is a great opportunity for local older people to get involved and have an input into the Council area’s Age Friendly programme, action plan and other initiatives going on throughout the year,” she said.

Seated front row, from left, Representatives of the Over 50’s Reference Panel Tony Hassell and Carmel Farrell alongside Ciara Burke, Derry City & Strabane District Council.

“I would encourage citizens to get involved and ensure their voices are being heard across the District.

“These members will become Age Friendly Champions in raising awareness, helping address issues and demonstrating the importance of ageing well, focusing on a range of areas such as transport, housing, loneliness and health and social care.”

Carmel Farrell, an existing member of the panel, outlined the value of her involvement so far.

“Being a member of this panel means that we, people over 50, will be able to contribute to decisions that directly affect older people,” she noted.

“We will have a real input into communications and publications that provide information on services for older people in the council area.

“We have already been afforded the opportunity to get involved with an access audit of City of Derry City Airport and made suggestions regarding improvements that are particularly relevant to older people.”

Another member, Tony Hassell, added: “I think it is really important to give our communities a voice in policies and services, this is one way for me to bring my life experience to conversation".