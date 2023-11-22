Áine Gallagher appointed to Maze/Long Kesh redevelopment board
Ms. Gallagher was among six appointees to the board of the Board of the Maze/Long Kesh Development Corporation (MLKDC) announced by the Executive Office this week.
The MLKDC was set up in 2012 with a view to regenerating the former jail and maximising its economic, historical and reconciliation potential.
She will serve for a term of five years alongside fellow appointees Mark Adrain, Diana Fitzsimons, Kevin Gamble, Cathy Gormley-Heenan and Maurice Johnston.
Ms. Gallagher is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland, a Board Member of Tourism NI (with remuneration of £5,435 p.a.) and a Director of St. Columb’s Diocesan Trust (voluntary).
Previous roles held include Chair of the Audit and Risk Assurance Committee and Non-Executive Advisory Group Member of the Northern Ireland Audit Office, Director of Finance and Corporate Services for Northern Ireland Hospice and Director of Operations for Culture Company 2013 Ltd.