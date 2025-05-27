All aboard - Lough Foyle and Lough Swilly ferries to set sail from this week

Donegal County Council are delighted to announce that the Lough Foyle ferry service linking Greencastle and Magilligan and the Swilly Ferry service linking Buncrana and Rathmullan will operate a full service from this weekend.

Both ferries operate seven days a week and will begin sailing from Friday, May 30.

Further information including timetables and fares can be found at www.loughfoyleferry.com or www.swillyferry.com.

Lough Foyle Ferry confirmed it will sail daily from 9am to 8:15pm between Magilligan and Greencastle and the Swilly Ferry confirmed it will sail until mid-September.