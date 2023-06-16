Almost 1,000 Ukrainians living in Inishowen with almost 6,000 in Donegal

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office this week show that 654 people from Ukraine are now living in North Inishowen, with 315 in South Inishowen – a total of 969 in the peninsula.

The numbers in North Inishowen have reduced by seven since February, when it was at 661 but substantially increased in South Inishowen – by 135 – from 180. There has been in increase of 128 Ukrainians to Inishowen since the last statistics published in February.

The arrivals from Ukraine, based on PPSN allocations, as a percentage of the preliminary Census 2022 de facto population as of June 6 in Inishowen is 3.69% for North Inishowen and 1.40% for South Inishowen.

ZAHONY, HUNGARY - MARCH 02: Refugee Kyryl (surname withheld) aged 9, from Kyiv arrives with his pet dog Hugo at the Hungarian border town of Zahony on a train that has come from Ukraine on March 02, 2022 in Zahony, Hungary. Refugees from Ukraine have fled into neighbouring countries such as Hungary, forming long queues at border crossings, after Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Countywide, there are 5,928 people from Ukraine living in the entire county of Donegal, according to the CSO data.

The Donegal Local Electoral Area records the highest number, at 1,842, followed by Glenties at 1,102 and Letterkenny, which ties with Inishowen at 969. This is followed by Milford at 691 and Lifford/ Stranorlar at 355.

There were 84,613 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) given to arrivals from Ukraine by June 6, 2023, under the Temporary Protection Directive. CSO said that while PPSN allocations give the total number of arrivals from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive, it is not necessarily indicative of how many persons are currently residing in Ireland as some arrivals may have subsequently left.