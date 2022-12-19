News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Altnagelvin A&E in Derry 'extremely busy' as sickness floors many across NW

The Western Trust issued a special alert on Sunday that dozens of people were awaiting to be be see at its Accident & Emergency Department.

By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 3:34pm

The Trust recently reported a surge in the number of people falling ill with various seasonal and other conditions including coughs and colds, ‘flu, Covid-19 and Norovirus (winter vomiting disease).

They also said it was important that parents and carers are aware of signs and symptoms of possible infections such as Scarlet fever, which is currently circulating in communities across the north west and in other areas.

Hide Ad

Extreme cold weather over recent weeks has also increased the risk of people being involved in accidents such as slipping or falling on the treacherous icy pathways and roads, or becoming ill due to freezing cold conditions.

Accident & Emergency departments. (File picture)
Most Popular

On Sunday morning the Western Trust posted: “Our Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital is under extreme pressure this morning.

“70 people are currently in the Emergency Department. 43 very sick people are awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment.

Hide Ad

“We would therefore ask the public to please consider whether our ED is the best place for them to attend for their particular condition.

“For all other urgent matters please use the Phone First service, where medical personnel will direct you to the best place for treatment. Phone First operates from 8.00am – midnight, seven days a week. The number to ring is 0300 020 6000.

Hide Ad
Altnagelvin hospital.

"If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest Emergency Department.”

Western TrustDerryScarlet feverCovid-19Altnagelvin Hospital