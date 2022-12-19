Altnagelvin A&E in Derry 'extremely busy' as sickness floors many across NW

The Trust recently reported a surge in the number of people falling ill with various seasonal and other conditions including coughs and colds, ‘flu, Covid-19 and Norovirus (winter vomiting disease).

They also said it was important that parents and carers are aware of signs and symptoms of possible infections such as Scarlet fever, which is currently circulating in communities across the north west and in other areas.

Extreme cold weather over recent weeks has also increased the risk of people being involved in accidents such as slipping or falling on the treacherous icy pathways and roads, or becoming ill due to freezing cold conditions.

Accident & Emergency departments. (File picture)

On Sunday morning the Western Trust posted: “Our Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital is under extreme pressure this morning.

“70 people are currently in the Emergency Department. 43 very sick people are awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment.

“We would therefore ask the public to please consider whether our ED is the best place for them to attend for their particular condition.

“For all other urgent matters please use the Phone First service, where medical personnel will direct you to the best place for treatment. Phone First operates from 8.00am – midnight, seven days a week. The number to ring is 0300 020 6000.

Altnagelvin hospital.