Anderson welcomes action plan progress for Galliagh area of Derry

The Foyle MLA said the plan will be devised by Executive Departments and will be informed by a community consultation process.

Martina Anderson said: “Over the past year, I have been lobbying the Department for Communities and the Executive Office to develop a strategic vision for Galliagh to address persisting infrastructural, social and economic issues in the area.

“I am delighted that a cross-departmental team of officials have confirmed that they are working on a plan to address these issues.

The new community centre under development in the heart of Galliagh.

“It is essential that the new plan is delivery focused and it must drive forward essential social, economic and physical renewal projects for the entire area.”

“Ms Anderson said that the plan will be informed by a community consultation that was undertaken as part of the Galliagh Social Cohesion Project to maximise the involvement of local residents.

The Galliagh Social Cohesion Project has been developed by Leafair Community Association and aims to maximise resident involved in renewal projects for the area.

LFA said it the project came about in response to increasing concerns regarding capacity and fragmentation within Galliagh, and focuses on the development of resources such as community gardens and allotments, redevelopment of run down areas or areas deemed unsafe, and the provision of recreational, leisure and play facilities working alongside a range of other bodies.

“This approach must be continued to ensure that the plan properly addresses the needs of Galliagh residents,” Ms Anderson said, adding:

“Sinn Féin will continue to follow the development of this project and work to ensure that it delivers tangible change for the people of Galliagh.”

Meanwhile construction work is ongoing at the new community centre for Galliagh. The works are expected to be completed later this year.