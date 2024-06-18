Andrew Muir concerned about potential costs of cleaning up massive Mobuoy dump site in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:08 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 10:09 BST
Environment minister Andrew Muir has expressed concern over the potential cost of cleaning-up the Mobuoy superdump in Derry.

He indicated a draft optimum remediation strategy to deliver the long-term remediation of the Mobuoy site has been developed but no preferred option has yet been decided upon.

Mr. Muir was asked about the potential cost of the clean-up by UUP MLA Tom Elliott.

“It is a key issue, and the potential costs have concerned me. To date, my Department does not have a cost estimate that has been assessed and approved through the required public finance processes and an approved business case,” he told MLAs on Monday.

A section of the Faughan’s banks after they collapsed at Mobuoy during the floods of August 2017A section of the Faughan’s banks after they collapsed at Mobuoy during the floods of August 2017
A section of the Faughan's banks after they collapsed at Mobuoy during the floods of August 2017

He said there were several reasons why the costs have not been approved.

"First, my Department continues to pursue the perpetrators of the environmental crime through ongoing criminal proceedings and will, in line with the ‘polluter pays principle’, strenuously seek to ensure that the polluter does pay.

"Secondly, my Department will shortly issue a public consultation on a range of remediation options for the site. Stakeholders' views are hugely important to me, and I want to ensure that those views are taken into account in choosing the remediation options.

"I am therefore not able to confirm stable costings now. Thirdly, a range of approval processes must be carried out to ensure that any remediation proposals are technically sound and cost-effective,” he declared.

The minister said he visited the Mobuoy site a number of months ago and describe it as ‘enormously complex’.

"I am focused on it, and it is important that we find a way forward. We will start the public consultation in the time ahead,” he said.

