Andrew Muir says Benone ‘blue-green algae’ alert underlines need for action on Lough Neagh crisis

Andrew Muir says a red ‘do not swim’ alert for ‘blue green algae’ issued at Benone at the weekend underlines the need for critical intervention to address the ‘crisis’ at Lough Neagh.

On Friday an amber alert for cyanobacteria – which create potentially harmful toxins known as microcystins – was escalated to red at the North Derry beach.

The environment minister said: “We have seen an increase in prevalence of blue-green algae in our waterways over recent days. This is sadly not unexpected and emphasises the critical need to back the interventions required to address the crisis facing Lough Neagh and other water ways.”

He encouraged people to heed any bathing advice in place.

"I would urge everyone to take note of local council updates and to check the DAERA bathing water quality dashboard,” he said.

The authorities are now monitoring the volume of cyanobacteria in the sea and any concentrations of cyanotoxins.