Appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanala against Inishowen mobile and broadband tower

Planning permission for a 21 metre mobile and broadband tower in Burt in Inishowen has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Donegal County Council previously granted permission, with three conditions, in late November 2023, for the construction at Speenoge, Moness, Burt.

The application to the council, submitted by ‘On Tower Ireland Ltd’ sought permission for the construction of a 21 metre multi-user lattice mobile and broadband tower with delta headframe, carrying telecommunications equipment, together with associated equipment and cabinets enclosed with a 2.4m palisade fence compound.

The decision by the council to grant permission has now been appealed at An Bord Pleanala by Burt Residents Group c/o Mary McCallion.

An Bord Pleanala said the case is due to be decided by May 2, 2024.