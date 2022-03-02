Ash Wednesday 2022: Derry evening Mass times and where you can get your ashes

Today marks the start of Lent and traditionally people have their foreheads marked with ashes in the sign of the Cross with the words: ‘Dust you are and into dust you shall return’.

St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry Diocese Ashes will be distributed ashes this evening at the 7.30pm Mass.

In the Parish of the Three Patrons, Masses on Ash Wednesday will be celebrated as follows: St Patrick’s, Pennyburn 7.00 pm ; St Brigid’s, Carnhill: 6.00 pm and St Joseph’s, Galliagh: 7.00 pm.

Ash Wednesday. (File picture)

Ashes can be administered at all three services.

In the Waterside, St Columb’s Church on Chapel Road will hold an Ash Wednesday Mass at 7.30pm.

For other areas check out Parish websites and Facebook pages.

Many churches will also have Trocaire boxes available for the Lenten appeals.

For Catholics, Ash Wednesday is a Day of Fast and Abstinence There is an obligation to fast (one main meal and two light meals in the course of the day) and to abstain from meat.

The law of fasting obliges all Catholics, aged 18 - 59 years (except the sick). The law of abstinence obliges all Catholics over the age of 14.

In a statement on its website the Derry Diocese said: “On Ash Wednesday, we begin again our Lenten journey of renewal and conversion.

“We pray that Lent 2022 will be a journey of renewal for families, for the community, and for the world.”

The diocese has also shared the ‘Prayer for Lent’:

Loving Father,

To prepare for His mission of proclaiming Your

kingdom to the world

Your Son Jesus was guided by Your Holy Spirit to the

quiet of the desert.

In these Lenten days, I pray that I will be guided by

that same Spirit,

to a place of renewal in my heart and mind, so that I

will seek opportunities for

daily personal prayer, personal sacrifices and acts of

kindness.

With Your help, may I too be truly prepared to share in the story of the passion,

death and resurrection of Jesus Your Son, our Lord.