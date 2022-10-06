A juvenile basking shark just south of Malin Head.

Emmett Johnston spoke to the Journal after Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, confirmed the protected status earlier this week.

The IBSG has been seeking the status for many years and Emmett said the confirmation is a ‘big step, as it’s the first shark and fish species to confer protection under the Wildlife Act.’

"They’re no longer a fish species that has a commercial interest and are classified as wildlife. What comes with that is that there is protection from injury and disturbance and it also means they need to be considered in Environmental Impact Analysis for things like offshore renewables and all that environmental legislation applies to them. It’s a big step, not just for basking sharks, but for fish species. It’s sort of a mindset change in Ireland, when it comes to conservation and we’re really delighted that this has happened.”

The waters around Ireland and the north of Ireland in particular, are vital to basking shark survival. One of the key projects being undertaken by the IBSG is the Malin Head project, which looks basking shark population passing through Malin Head’s coastal waters.

"Ireland is an exceptional location for basking sharks,” said Emmett.

"We got up to 20% of the global population here. It is, by far and away, the most important piece of sea in the world for this species. There is less than a handful of other species where Ireland is so important. As an island, we’re really critical for the survival of these species.”

Basking sharks have been protected in the waters off Northern Ireland since 2009 and Scotland has a marine protected area in the Hebrides, just north of Malin Head.

"So, the same basking sharks were effectively moving around, on a daily basis, in different areas and given different levels of protection, depending on what side of the ‘dotted line’ they were on.

“They basically circle Ireland and co-ordinating with our neihbouring countries is really important aspect of that. But, it’s hard to get others to do something, unless you have your own back yard sorted out first. It’s a big step for us, our group and the marine conservation community is really happy this has happened and I think it will open the door to other species as well.”

Emmett outlined how basking sharks are endangered and are docile creatures, who do not pose a threat.

He encouraged anyone who may ever get the chance to encounter a basking shark to ‘take it, but just do it in a responsible manner.’