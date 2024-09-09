Beach-goers at Culdaff treated to sight of large pod of dolphins
Beach-goers were treated to the sight of a large pod of dolphins just metres from the shore in North Inishowen at the weekend.
Dozens of animals were spotted in Culdaff Bay early on Saturday morning.
The dolphins may have been feeding on mackerel or salmon.
Thanks to beach-goer Gareth Mellon, who managed to capture some footage of the animals at around 8am on Saturday.
The exact species is unknown although there are populations of bottlenose and common dolphins and harbour porpoises in the Inishowen area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.