Beraghvale Community Hub plans submitted to Derry & Strabane Council

Derry City and Strabane District Council has received plans for the new community hub in the Beraghvale area of Skeoge.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application was recently submitted to council’s planning portal and seeks permission to develop the hub building, as well as a community garden and 22 car parking spaces, on lands between Upper Galliagh Road, Beragh Hill Road, and Skeoge Link Road.

According to an accompanying Open Space Statement, the hub will lie within a planned development comprising of seven retail units, office accommodation, a multi-use games area (MUGA), and 1,400 to 1,500 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When developed, the surrounding context will therefore comprise a complete residential neighbourhood located within walking distance to a range of local services and amenities,” the statement reads.

The proposed Beraghvale development.

“The proposed hub is designed around a central courtyard and incorporates a mix of spaces for the purposes of education, offices, activities and a café.

“The uses are all specifically designed for the community and to facilitate ease of access to services and activities which will enhance the health and well-being of the local community.

“The community and education space comprises a community room to facilitate workshops, clubs and act as a gallery, and a learn and play space with a parent’s area internally connecting the space with a soft play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The café area is designed to be a flexible space which will provide a community café function but also facilitate the activities of a community cooking club with a kitchen and a small seating area.

The proposed Beraghvale development.

“The location, siting and orientation of the community hub has been carefully considered to integrate the MUGA as an integral part of the community hub.”

The application was accompanied by letters of support from several local community groups, including Skeoge Community Association, On-Street Community Youth, Leafair Community Association, and Sure Start Shantallow.

Announcing the planned community facility recently, Apex stated: “We're delighted to share plans for a new community hub in Beraghvale in Derry, which we’ve submitted in partnership with Robinson McIlwaine Architects.

"The proposed hub will create new opportunities for local people to connect, learn and take part in activities that will enrich everyday life."

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter